Chelsea angler among UM duo to make history as National Champions Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo sophomore fishing team featuring anglers Peyton Harris and Dalton Head has now become the first duo to win a national championship for the program at the 2023 Abu Garcia College Fishing at the National Championship presented by Lowrance Feb. 23 in Kissimmee, Florida. Harris hails from Chelsea and Head from Moody.

The two anglers claimed the national title with the largest weigh-in of the tournament after hitting the five-fish limit weighing 27 pounds, 11 ounces on the final day of the event.

Head and Harris entered the final day of competition in third place before a total weigh-in of 15 bass at 66 pounds, 15 ounces over the three-day event gave them the win by a margin of 1 pound, 8 ounces.

Coach William Crawford described how exciting the experience was for him to witness.

“It was probably one of the most exciting final of any fishing tournament I’ve ever witnessed,” Crawford said. “There were a lot of really good fish caught on the final day, and it was even more exciting to see one of our own win the national championship. It was the first national championship tournament anyone from our school has ever won.”

Crawford said both were rendered speechless about the success they both achieved during the tournament.

“They were very emotional,” Crawford said. “It is something they have worked for their whole life to be on that stage. They had a lot of great support throughout the week from our fans and teammates that were there to support them. It was just a great moment all around for the program.”

Crawford said over the last two years, the team has had a very impressive run, winning back-to-back Major League Fishing National School of the Year titles and back-to-back Bass Pro Shop’s School of the Year titles in college fishing.

“There has been a lot of excitement going on the last few years,” Crawford said. “We are three months out from finishing our season and currently are still ranked number one in the nation.”

More information about the University of Montevallo fishing team can be found at Montevallo.edu.