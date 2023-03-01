City of Pelham approves Amphitheatre Widening project, expenditure for Fire on the Water Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham held a council meeting discussing new lighting for Shelby County 52 52 east, a widening project and the annual Fire on the Water Show.

One of the first topics up for discussion was approving a $500 increase for Fire on the Water due to the cost of inflation, which the Council did approve.

The council also discussed consideration to authorize an agreement with Alabama Power for the installation of two new streetlights along Shelby County 52 in addition to accepting the responsibility for the monthly equipment and electrical bill.

“Two of our police officers noticed a section of Highway 52 east that could use some more lightning,” City Council President Maurice Mercer said. “We authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with Alabama Power to provide lightning in the payment of those bills.”

Expenditures were additionally approved for the widening of Amphitheatre Road including an expansion of the Greenway Trail.

“This will tie into the project with the Canopy,” Mercer said. “As well as go into our trail system, you will see us working on that.”

Two additional HVAC units were approved as a part of regular maintenance at the police and court building as well as Pelham Tennis Center.

More information can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.