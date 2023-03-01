Helena beat Chelsea 15-4, improves to 8-2 Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – The Helena Huskies used a six-run top of the third inning to take down rival Chelsea on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in a 15-4 victory.

Helena gained a 2-0 lead after scoring one run in the first and another in the second before a stellar performance in the top of the third. The Huskies scored six runs, before a scoreless Chelsea nabbed three in the bottom of the third.

Chelsea scored two more runs before one last run in the bottom of the fifth. Helena finished the night with one run in the top of the fourth, three in the top of the sixth and another three in the top of the seventh.

Emma Olive drove in one on a single for the Huskies, while Amelia Powell, Mary Beth Allen, Grace Wilkins, Reese McLellan and Presley Lively each scored a run.

Powell pitched for the Huskies and allowed four runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out five. Chelsea’s Sydney Carroll allowed 10 hits and nine runs over four innings.

Olive and Grace Wilkins scored a run each for the Hornets.

Allen led Helena with a 3-for-4 game featuring four RBIs and four runs scored, while Lively and Wilkins both added three hits. Lively finished with one RBI and Wilkins had three. Powell and Harley Morrison both added two RBIs on one hit each.

The Hornets totaled eight hits with Baylor McCluney and Kathryn Bryars each having hit twice.