James “Lewis” Goggins, age 85, of Brierfield passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1937 to his parents, James M. and Willie Mae Goggins, both have preceded him in death. Lewis is also preceded by his loving wife of over 60 years, Janice F. Boothe Goggins; brothers, Robert Goggins and Charlie Goggins; and sister, Judy Fancher.

Lewis was a longtime member and still was serving as one of the trustees of Wilton Baptist Church. One of his passions was helping around his church whenever needed. He loved to be outside and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Lewis enjoyed watching the Alabama Football team play. He retired at the age of 58 after working at O’Neal Steel for 40 years.

Lewis is survived by his daughter, Carol Goggins Kelley; grandchildren, Jonathan Kelley (Anna) and Laura Elm (Ryan); great grandson, Rhett Elm; and brother, Gary Goggins.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in the Charter Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Lewis will be laid to rest alongside his wife in Macedonia Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Sherrell will be officiating his services. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cahaba River Keeper in Lewis’ name. (cahabariverkeeper.org or 4650 Old Looney Mill Rd Birmingham, Al 35243)