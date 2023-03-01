No. 1 Oak Mountain stays perfect with win over Cullman Published 9:20 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY— Oak Mountain’s girls remain untouchable as the team picked up its ninth consecutive win over Cullman at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Eagles applied defensive pressure on Cullman making it impossible for the team to score in either half. While Cullman remained scoreless, Oak Mountain went on to score a total of nine goals en route to a 9-0 shutout.

Although this is the Eagles’ ninth consecutive, the game also marked Oak Mountain’s sixth consecutive shutout win of the season. The Eagles have not had a single goal against them since Friday, Feb. 17.

While Oak Mountain has totaled three goals against for the entire season over the course of three games, the Eagles have racked up about 35 goals this season so far.