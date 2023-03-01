Oak Mountain takes down Shelby County Published 6:10 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

COLUMBIANA – The Oak Mountain Eagles used four runs between the second and third innings on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to pick up an early-season county win over Shelby County with an 8-0 shutout.

Oak Mountain hit the ground running in the top of the second and third inning after scoring two runs in both innings. The Eagles continued to tack on another run in the top of the fifth before closing out the game in the top of the seventh with three runs.

Nick McCord pitched for the Eagles over six innings. McCord allowed zero run on two hits, while striking out six and walking one.

Shelby County pitcher Cooper Pennington started at the mound for the Wildcats. Pennington pitched three innings, giving up four runs on three hits, while striking out three.

Josh Hart and Liam English led the Eagles with multiple hits in the game against Shelby County.

Colby Matherson and Jace Bolan both totaled one hit each for the Wildcats.

Oak Mountain returns home on Wednesday, March 1 to take on Brookwood, while Shelby County hosts Thorsby on Friday, March 3.