Thompson beats Oak Mountain to improve to 9-2

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The Thompson Warriors scored runs in all but two innings against county foe Oak Mountain on Tuesday night, Feb. 28 to steadily pull away for an 8-1 victory.

Thompson started strong in the top of the first when Chalea Clemmons drove home the first run on an RBI double, while Laney Williams made it 2-0 going to the bottom half with an RBI single.

bottom half thanks to a sac fly from Anna Dubose, but Thompson quickly responded with one run each in the top of the second and third.

Neely Davis had an RBI single to drive home the first of those two runs, while Clemmons continued a big night with a solo shot home run in the third to make it 4-1.

Oak Mountain never had an answer the rest of the way, as Thompson went on to score two more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to cement the 8-1 victory.

Williams drove home the two in the fifth with a two-RBI double, while an Olivia Tindell home run and and Kendall Channell RBI single finished it off in the seventh.

Kadyn Bush pitched four innings for the Warriors allowing four hits and one run while striking out two. Kayla Haney and Clemmons followed Bush in the circle.

Oak Mountain pitcher Marian Cummings started for the Eagles and pitched 5 2/3 innings. Cummings surrendered eight hits and six runs. She struck out one and walked one.

Thompson was led by Williams with three RBIs on two hits, while Clemmons finished with two RBIs on two hits. Dailynn Motes added two hits, while Tindell, Channell and Davis all had one hit and one RBI.

Emily Mackin went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Eagles.