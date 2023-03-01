VIDEO: American Village holds groundbreaking for next phase of Independence Hall Published 9:13 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at American Village on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to celebrate the start of the next phase of Independence Hall, which is an immersive and educational experience about history.

