Vincent beats Montevallo 15-2, improves to 4-0 Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – The Vincent Yellow Jackets remain undefeated as they took down the Montevallo Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in a dominant 15-2 victory.

Easton Fields hit the ground running in the top of the first inning when he hit a two-run home run that was followed shortly after by an RBI triple from Casen Fields to make it 3-0 quickly.

Vincent went on to take a 4-1 lead into the top of the third, but the game really opened up in the third when Camden Cobb bombed a grand slam over the wall in left field to make it 8-1 through three.

Vincent then went on to add three more in the fourth and four more in the fifth to close out the shortened five-inning win by 13 runs.

Vincent pitcher Zac Carlisle surrendered one run on five hits over four innings, striking out five and walking zero. Casen Fields followed Carlisle allowing the last three outs.

Keiston Ross pitched for Montevallo allowing eight runs on six hits over three innings, striking out three. Connor Shores followed Ross for two innings.

Vincent notched two home runs on the day with Fields in the first inning and Cobb in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets totaled 10 hits in the game.

Carlisle, Fields and Davis each had two hits. Cobb finished with a game-high four RBIs, while Aiden Poe, Easton Fields and Davis each finished with two RBIs.