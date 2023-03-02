Big Whiskey’s announces new U.S. 280 location at Tattersall Park Published 8:23 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Those near the U.S. 280, Alabama 119 intersection looking for new food options will soon have it after an announcement on Wednesday, March 1 that Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar will be opening a new location in the area.

With one location already in Hoover at Stadium Trace Village, the company confirmed in a press release that a second Hoover location will open on the other side of the city in Tattersall Park near Publix.

That would put the restaurant near both of the city’s locations of Walk-Ons as well, creating an added food option to the already-impressive food scene along the U.S. 280 corridor.

“We’ve been really impressed by the ownership group in Alabama who pushed through the uncertainty of the last few years to make this deal happen,” President of Franchising Austin Herschend said. “The Birmingham area loves Big Whiskey’s, that’s been proven by the continued record-breaking sales, and we are eager to really plant our flag in the Birmingham area.”

The location at Stadium Trace opened in July of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, yet, it has continually been one of the top franchises.

Now, they hope to expand on that with the new location amid a largely populated area that will also draw from fast-growing cities near the area such as Chelsea and Leeds.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch with a menu that features an array of options.

Appetizer highlights include chicken bacon ranch fries, boom shrimp, buffalo chicken dip and wantons, southwest egg rolls, nachos and more.

They also have different types of wings with several flavors and multiple salads and soups to choose from.

The main menu is highlighted by seafood, steaks, ribs, pork chops, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, pastas and tacos.

The restaurant also offers a full bar with an array of different drinks.

“We saw the way our community immediately embraced the brand, the food and the Big Whiskey’s experience and couldn’t wait to get going on a second location,” Herschend said. “We’re thrilled to bring another great dining experience to our guests.”

The new restaurant will add approximately 80 employees and will be a 6,000-square-foot facility. A construction start date and opening date will be announced in the future.

For more information on Big Whiskey’s and to check out their full menu, visit Bigwhiskeys.com.