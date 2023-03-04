Scooter’s Coffee to open in Chelsea Published 2:08 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A second Scooter’s Coffee location on the 280 corridor is now under construction in Chelsea.

The new business will be located at 160 Atchinson Drive next to Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The business’s menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, cold brew, bake-from-scratch pastries and breakfast options. Its signature drink is the “Caramelicious.”

Scooter’s Coffee also recently released its ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes.

The new location will have a newly-built drive-thru kiosk model. The opening of the business will provide approximately 15 job opportunities for the area.

“New Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors,” a representative said in an official Scooter’s Coffee press release. “A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area.”

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 and now has more than 550 stores in 28 states nationwide.

Those who wish to keep up with the company may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ScootersCoffee.