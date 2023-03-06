Alabaster begins work on repaving neighborhoods

Published 11:12 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By Noah Wortham

A contractor for the city of Alabaster will be repaving several neighborhoods during the next few weeks as part of the city’s annual repaving program. (File)

ALABASTER – Work has begun on repaving the roads in several neighborhoods in Alabaster.

A contractor for the city will be repaving several neighborhoods in Alabaster during the next few weeks as part of the city’s annual repaving program.

“Each fiscal year, the city budgets funding to repave several neighborhood roads throughout the city, with roads of highest need receiving priority,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “Addressing roads on a rotating basis each year allows the city to keep neighborhood roads in good shape.”

The estimated repaving timeline for each project is as follows:

  • Willow Point Lane and Willow Point Circle: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Fourth Avenue Southwest from 10th Street Southwest to 12th Street Southwest: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Twelfth Street Southwest between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Thirteenth Street Southwest between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Ashford Lane from Thompson Rd to cul-de-sac: Feb. 27-March 8
  • Sixth Avenue Northwest from 12th Street Northwest to Highway 95: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Twelfth Street Northwest from First Avenue West to Falling Star Lane: March 8-March 16
  • Falling Star Lane, Comanche Circle and Deer Run Drive: Feb. 28-March 8
  • Eleventh and 12th Street Southeast: March 8-March 16
  • Shady Lane and Shady Circle: Feb. 27-March 16

