Alabaster begins work on repaving neighborhoods Published 11:12 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Work has begun on repaving the roads in several neighborhoods in Alabaster.

A contractor for the city will be repaving several neighborhoods in Alabaster during the next few weeks as part of the city’s annual repaving program.

“Each fiscal year, the city budgets funding to repave several neighborhood roads throughout the city, with roads of highest need receiving priority,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “Addressing roads on a rotating basis each year allows the city to keep neighborhood roads in good shape.”

The estimated repaving timeline for each project is as follows: