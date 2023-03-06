Date for 12th annual Strawberry Festival set Published 1:26 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Many sweet treats and fun activities will be available at the 12th annual 2023 Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

“The event is to have a festival to bring people out to our community,” Community Programs Manager Tyler Madison said. “We have food trucks, a kid’s zone, rides, a lot of festivities for kids to enjoy and a car show.”

Madison said last year was the largest crowd that the event had ever seen and the event continues to see growth year by year.

“Every year it grows,” Madison said. “Last year was the biggest crowd we had, and we are expecting another big crowd.”

Applications are no longer open for vendors as 80 applications have been received, and there is no longer space for additional vendors.

“I have been getting calls since the beginning of the year asking when the Strawberry Festival is,” Madison said. “Vendors have been calling to try to be a part of the event. We have been hearing that people want to be a part of it since around December or January.”

More information on the 2023 Strawberry Festival can be found at Facebook.com/Calerafarmersmarket.