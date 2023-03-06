No. 1 Oak Mountain girls, boys fend off Chelsea in area opener Published 4:09 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSA— Oak Mountain girls and boys teams as of Sunday, March 5 are ranked No. 1 in the 7A classification as both teams have recently won. The girls picked up their tenth straight win of the season, while the boys won their sixth consecutive game against Chelsea in their area opener on Friday, March 3.

The Eagles gained a 2-0 lead before the first half against Chelsea’s girls team. Oak Mountain continued their now seven-game shutout streak with two more goals scored in the second half for a 4-0 victory against the Hornets.

Following the success of the girls team, Oak Mountain’s boys faced No. 5, Chelsea. The Eagles scored a single goal before the half for a 1-0 lead. The Hornets scored their first goal of the game in the second half, however, returning from the break, the Eagles picked up three more for a 4-1 win.

Oak Mountain returns home on Monday, March 6 to host Hoover, while Chelsea travels to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday, March 7.