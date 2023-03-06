No. 3 Thompson boys defeat county foe Spain Park Published 4:29 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER— Thompson boys soccer team defeated Spain Park in a recent county matchup on Friday, March 3. The Warriors’ recent win earned them the No. 3 spot in the 7A classification as of Sunday, March 5.

The Warriors won their fourth consecutive game after fending off the Jaguars 4-2 Friday evening. This marked Thompson’s eighth win of the season.

Spain Park will return home on Tuesday, March 7 to host Vestavia Hills, while Thompson travels to Calera on Thursday, March 9.