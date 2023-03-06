No. 7 Indian Springs boys pick up shutout win against Mortimer Jordan Published 4:35 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

KIMBERLY— Indian Springs picked up a bounce-back win against Mortimer Jordan on Friday, March 3. After falling to Montgomery Academy and Hewitt-Trussville in two close losses, Indian Springs defeated Mortimer Jordan in a shutout victory.

Although both teams remained scoreless after returning to the second half, Indian Springs gained a 5-0 lead in the first half after scoring back-to-back goals. A strong defensive performance in the second half left Mortimer Jordan scoreless.

Indian Springs defeated Mortimer Jordan 5-0.

Indian Springs travels to Helena on Tuesday, March 7.