No. 9 Helena tops Wetumpka Published 4:49 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA— Helena won its Friday night home game against Wetumpka on March 3. The Huskies scored back-to-back goals in the second half for a 3-1 victory over Wetumpka.

Both teams shifted gears returning to the second half after a scoreless first half. Although Wetkumpa scored a single goal at the start of the second, the Huskies scored a string of the three goals for a 3-1 win.

Helena hosts Indian Springs on Tuesday, March 7.