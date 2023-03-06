No. 9 Helena tops Wetumpka

Published 4:49 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Helena secured another win of the season after a successful second half against Wetumpka. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA— Helena won its Friday night home game against Wetumpka on March 3. The Huskies scored back-to-back goals in the second half for a 3-1 victory over Wetumpka.

Both teams shifted gears returning to the second half after a scoreless first half. Although Wetkumpa scored a single goal at the start of the second, the Huskies scored a string of the three goals for a 3-1 win.

Helena hosts Indian Springs on Tuesday, March 7.

