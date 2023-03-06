Students from across the county compete in Middle School-Cook Off Published 9:52 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The annual Middle School-Cook Of was held on Friday, Feb. 24 at Pelham Park Middle School.

Students from schools all over the county prepared a variety of dishes for a panel of judges during the return The Middle School Cook-Off at Pelham Park Middle School.

“Each school holds their own cook-off, and the three winners from the school represent the school at the Shelby County Cook-off,” Family and Consumer Science Teacher Pamela Simpson said. “Students may only compete in one category. It gives students an opportunity to meet students and teachers from other schools and for those students who really enjoy culinary, an opportunity for them to compete against their peers.”

The categories that students are able to compete in are beef, poultry or dairy desserts. Only seventh and eighth graders are able to participate.

“This year, one of our local businesses —Louise’s Cakes & Supplies —even did a cookie decorating demonstration while the judges were judging the dishes which was a great way for our students to learn a new skill,” Simpson said. “After the winners are announced, all the students can sample each other’s dishes.”

Simpson said trying all the different dishes is usually the students’ favorite part of the event.

The winner of the beef category, Hannah H., will go on to represent Shelby County in the upcoming Alabama Junior/Senior High School Beef Cook Off that will be held on Friday, April 14 at Jefferson State Community College.