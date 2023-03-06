Women’s-only fitness gym to open in Alabaster Published 10:21 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – A new women’s only fitness gym will soon open in Alabaster.

Kel-Bel’s Fitness and Coaching will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. and will offer a space for women to exercise and receive coaching.

Owner Kelly Corbitt shared the story behind what inspired her to start her own gym.

“I was really into fitness, and I started getting into nutrition, and 5 years ago, I got certified as a health coach,” Corbitt said. “Then I got breast cancer. That really pushed me to learn more about food and exercise and the benefits it had in the body in regards to healing and prevention.”

Corbitt said she saw how much getting into shape was having a positive effect on her life.

“I love health and fitness,” she said. “I didn’t really know until I started being more active, taking up jogging and working out more. I saw how much it was changing my life by making me feel so good. I looked forward every day to the next day, and what it was I was going to do.”

Corbitt said she wants to offer a space that is less intimidating than a normal gym.

“I am an old school, in-person, person,” she said. “For me personally, big impersonal gyms are not my thing. I have loved the idea of a small non-intimidating, home away from home feel. (An) intimate setting, where people say hello, talk about goals (and) get and stay healthy together.”

Kel-Bel’s will offer a health coach-based service.

“We will have a members only online coaching group where we talk about goals, tips, challenges, recommendations and hold each other accountable,” She said.

Corbitt expressed her enthusiasm for helping others get into shape.

“I love to help others discover that a new or improved lifestyle can help every aspect of life, beyond measure,” she said. “Coaching is setting a couple goals, becoming more disciplined and focused, having accountability, working out the deeper kinks in life that hold you back and working on your whole health. Let’s go ahead and take our health into our own hands best we can.”

Kel-Bel’s Fitness and Coaching is located at 112 Market Center Drive. The business will be open 7 days a week from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“I am so excited to bring Kel-Bel’s to Alabaster,” Corbitt said. “This will be a safe, members access only fitness center. Give me a call and I can show you the place, we can discuss what membership would be best for you and get you started.”

More information on the business can be found online at Kel-bels.com.