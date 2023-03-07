Helena and Chelsea softball finish Hewitt-Trussville tournament 2-2 Published 11:01 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE – Helena and Chelsea finished the Hewitt-Trussville softball tournament Friday, March 3-4. The Hornets started the weekend with two solid wins, while the Huskies ended on a high note with two victories.

Helena’s weekend started off rocky as the Huskies fell to Hillcrest in the first game of the tournament on Friday, March 3. Hillcrest gained an early start and lead to a 3-1 victory over the Huskies.

Pitcher Amelia Powell allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.

The Huskies fought hard against Athens the following Saturday, but Athens pulled away late in a 3-1 win. The game was tied until the top of the sixth.

Hayden Traywick surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Helena notched seven hits in the game. Hannah Steele and Reese McLellan each had multiple hits. McLellan and Steele each managed two hits.

The Huskies’ luck changed in their second to last game of the day against Haleyville Saturday afternoon. Helena got a bounce-back win after a walk-off on a single secured the Huskies an 8-6 win.

Helena picked up an early lead in the first inning as Cammi Pugh doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Victoria Mauterer pitched five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out five

Helena totaled a single home run after Traywick had a four-bagger in the third inning.

The Huskies totaled 15 hits in the game. Steele, Traywick, Presely Lively and Powell each collected multiple hits for Helena. Powell, Lively, Traywick, and Steele each collected two hits. Helena stole four bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Steele led the way with two.

Ending their tournament weekend on a high note, the Huskies defeated North Jacksonville after having an impressive start in the bottom of the first two innings. Gaining an 8-1 start going into the top of the fourth, Helena’s success led to an 11-5 victory to close out the weekend.

Mauterer racked up four RBIs which helped lead to the Huskies’ success. She drove in four on three hits to lead. Mauterer drove in runs on a single in the second, a single in the fourth, and a single in the fifth.

Helena put up four runs in the second inning. The offensive was led by Steele, Mauterer and Mary Beth Allen, who all drove in runs.

Marlee Parsons went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking zero. Carrington Schiefer threw two innings.

Helena racked up 13 hits in the game. Mauterer, Steele and Harley Morrison all totaled multiple hits. Mauterer led Helena with three hits in three at-bats and had the most chances in the field with seven.

Chelsea started off strong with a win against Gardendale after a walk-off triple led to a 4-2 victory Friday night. The game was tied at two in the bottom of the sixth until Kathryn Bryars tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Pitcher Julie Amacher surrendered two runs on five hits over five and third innings, striking out seven.

Chelsea Hornets notched 10 hits with Bryars and Baylor McCluney each having multiple hits. Bryars went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Hornets in hits, while. Makenna Harper had the most chances in the field with ten.

The following morning, Chelsea picked up another win against the Haleyville Lions. The Hornets beat the Lions 4-3 after Chelsea scored four runs in the third.

In the third, McCluney doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, Bryars followed as she singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Katie Hopson singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.

Maia Harris pitched four and a third innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one. Claire Purkey threw one and two-thirds innings.

The Hornets lost their first game of the day against the Athens Golden Eagles after they gained a large lead early on in the game. Unfortunately, Chelsea was unable to recover and lost 7-3 to the Golden Eagles.

Chelsea scored all three of its run in the fifth inning after McCluney and Hopson both singled.

Sydney Carroll pitched one and one-third innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out two and walking zero. Julie Amacher and Maia Harris entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and a third innings and one and one-third innings respectively.

The Hornets’ weekend came to an end after Chelsea fell to the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats 4-0 Saturday afternoon.

Claire Purkey pitched two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while walking one. Maia Harris and Carroll entered the game as relief, throwing three and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.

Carroll went 1-for-3 at the plate and had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.

Chelsea hosts Spain Park on Tuesday, March 7, while Helena travels to Pelham on Tuesday, March 7.