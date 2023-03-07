Jaguars pull away with big wins Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PRATTVILLE – The Spain Park Jaguars added two more wins to their season after taking down Smiths Station and Marbury on Saturday, March 4.

The Jaguar faced the Smith Station Panthers in their first matchup of the weekend. Thanks to a powerful offensive performance in the third inning, Spain Park fended off the Panthers in a 12-7 win.

Spain Park scored eight runs in the third inning. Singles by Jacob Tobias, Clay Spencer, Matthew Widra and Aiden Berke, doubles by James Battersby and Evan Smallwood, and a groundout by John Robert Thompson gave Spain Park a considerable lead.

Pitcher CJ Gross surrendered five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Spain Park racked up 10 hits on the day. Battersby and Widra all managed multiple hits for the Jaguars. Battersby went 3-for-5 at the plate.

Spain Park followed up with another win against the Marbury Bulldogs. The Jaguars scored another 12 runs and limited the Bulldogs to a single run in the top of the first.

The Jaguars picked up their early lead in the bottom of the first when Spain Park scored on a single by Tobias and a single by Spencer.

Spain Park added another six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jack Kendrick, Battersby, Smallwood, and Cole Edwards each had RBIs in the inning.

Lucas Thornton allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.

The Jaguars racked up 10 hits with Spencer, Tobias, Edwards and John Robert Thompson all having multiple hits. Spencer led Spain Park with three hits in three at-bats.