New Baba Java Coffee opens in Montevallo Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Those who miss their mornings at Strand Coffeehouse in Montevallo can now return to the historic building to grab a cup of joe from Baba Java Coffee at the Strand.

Baba Java Coffee at the Strand is the second location opened by the company, Baba Java Coffee, with its first business located in Hoover.

The business held its grand opening on Friday, March, 3 with a soft opening two weeks prior.

“We had about two weeks of soft opening and not many people knew we were open,” Manager Jocelyn Johnson said. “We did that on purpose. That way we can practice on those that were curious enough to walk in. It’s been great. We’ve been learning a lot. The Montevallo community has been very accepting and welcoming in that area.”

Baba Java at the Strand is the second coffee shop to open at the strand building on Main Street. Most recently, it was the home of Strand Coffeehouse until its closure on Dec. 31, 2022.

The building boasts a rich history of being the spot of many businesses over the years including a movie theater, an apothecary and an art studio.

“We knew a little bit about the history coming in, but we definitely had no idea how much history there was here,” Johnson said. “What we’re trying to do is learn how to be the best that we can be. (Be) the best roaster and serve excellent coffee all while going into the communities and honoring what this community has which is a lot of history.”

The owners of the business worked together with the landlord to open up the space for customers while still maintaining the history of the building.

“We really didn’t have to do anything to it,” Johnson said. “When we tore down the walls we saw how great of a space it was, and we just touched up the paint and left it.”

The business still displays the Strand theatre’s old ticket window in the front and the old brick wall bearing an old Durham tobacco advertisement in the back.

Johnson said that, as a roasting company, Baba Java takes its coffee very seriously.

“We serve excellent coffee with excellent education and excellent service, and that’s what we bring to the community is all three of those and that is so important,” Johnson said. “What we are most proud of is just serving specialty coffee and curating the bridge between farmer to cup and that’s why we call it farm to cup coffee.”

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the community of Montevallo.

“What we realized is it is a small town, but they are so encouraging here,” she said. “I’m just grateful to be in a community that is excited to have us and excited to watch us grow.”

Baba Java Coffee at the Strand is located at 616 Main Street in Montevallo. The business is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.