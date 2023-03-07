No. 1 Oak Mountain girls continue winning streak with shutout win against Hoover

Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

NORTH SHELBY— Oak Mountain girls continue to dominate the 7A classification as the Eagles have remained No. 1 for the past several weeks. Oak Mountain remains undefeated after taking down rival Hoover on Monday, March 6.

The Eagles started off strong with a strong defensive mindset, limiting the Buccaneers before the first half concluded. Oak Mountain gained a 1-0 lead before going into the second half.

Oak Mountain remained to have a strong defensive presence, however, the Eagles had a much more offensive mindset in the second half. Oak Mountain scored two more goals before the game concluded for a 3-0 shutout win against the Buccaneers.

This marked Oak Mountain’s eighth consecutive blowout win. 

The Eagles travel to Vestavia Hills on Thursday, March 9.

