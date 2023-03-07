Oak Mountain State Park to host annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market event on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market is one of our favorite events,” Event Coordinator Anna Jones said. “We are additionally excited this year as we have not been able to host the event since Covid began in 2020.”

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year will be the first year back for Oak Mountain State Park since the pandemic. The event has been going occurring for over a decade.

“The egg hunt and market is such a fun event with so much for our community to do while they are here that we are overjoyed to be able to host it once more,” Jones said. “Bring your basket and be ready to have fun. We have over 20,000 filled eggs this year.”

Jones said the event has been very well attended in previous years always seems to draw in an enthusiastic crowd.

“The Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market are extremely well received and attended,” Jones said. “It’s always fun to see the kiddos in their Easter outfits carrying their baskets, getting their picture with the Easter Bunny and filling their baskets with eggs. We also have a dog-friendly Easter Egg Hunt where we fill eggs with dog treats that are donated by Hollywood Feed, the doug baker location, and have squeaky bouncy balls out for the pups to find. Fur babies are able to get their picture with the Easter Bunny as well and be a part of the guided hike we are offering.”

Pictures with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, an inflatable slide, pony rides, intro to fishing courses for children, a guided hike and a guided tour of the Treetop Nature Trail by the Alabama Wildlife Center will all be available at the event.

Regular park admission is paid at the entrance, and children under the age of three are admitted in free.

Age 4-11 are $2 each, age 12-61 are $5 each and Age 62 plus are $2 each. Military and veterans receive free admission.