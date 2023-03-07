Pelham softball goes 2-2 at weekend tournament Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

OXFORD– Pelham softball went 2-2 during its tournament in Oxford Friday, March 3-4. Despite losing their second and third game of the tournament, the Panthers picked up two solid wins against Pinson Valley to start and close out the weekend tournament.

The Panthers opened the weekend tournament with a 9-0 shutout win against Pinson Valley after a strong performance from pitcher Jessica Gray. Gray allowed two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Pelham scored five runs in the third inning with singles by Shelby Grace Bailey and Ryann Jones.

Laini Stewart and McKenzie Little totaled multiple hits for Pelham with Stewart leading with three hits in three at-bats.

Saturday’s morning game against the Mountain Brook Spartans was a tough 5-2 loss for the Panthers. Jordan Howard singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third for the Panthers’ only two runs of the game.

Ryann Jones allowed six hits and five runs over five innings of pitching, striking out three.

Howard went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Pelham.

Pelham lost 5-1 to Gardendale after being unable to come back from another large lead Gardendale obtained.

McKenzie Little surrendered five runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.

Jessica Gray, Taylor Howard and Little each totaled one hit.

The Panthers faced Pinson Valley one last time in the final matchup of the tournament. Pelham beat Pinson Valley for the second time after winning in a 13-4 blowout.

Laini Stewart was struck by a pitch, scoring the first run of the game. Pelham followed with five more runs in the second inning. Jessica Gray, Jordan Howard, Ryann Jones and Gabby Talbert, all driving in runs in the frame.

Jones pitched four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

Pelham totaled 10 hits with Gray, McKenzie Little, and Howard each having multiple hits for the Panthers. Gray led with three hits in four at-bats.

Pelham hosts Helena on Tuesday, March 7.