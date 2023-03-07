Robert Marion Brantley Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Robert Marion Brantley, 82, of Montevallo, Ala., died on March 2, 2023 in Birmingham, Ala. Known affectionately to close family members as Maney, he was born on Sept. 1, 1940 to Wyatte Kirven Brantley and Nettie Gammill Brantley in Deatsville, Ala.

Robert, who retired from Long’s Electronics after many years of service, was well known and beloved around the Birmingham area and the region for his guitar playing and singing in the Tradewinds Band.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Judy Parten Brantley, his son Michael Brantley of Mobile, Ala., his daughter Victoria (Vicki) Brantley Devenyns, who he always called “my favorite daughter,” and son-in-law John Devenyns of Chelsea, Ala., grandchildren Matthew and Brantley Devenyns and Adrian Brantley, brother Wilton Brantley of Tallassee, Ala., and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Cheryl Washington Brantley, sisters Katie Brantley Taylor and Nettie Mae Brantley Green, and brothers John Wyatte Brantley, James Ivey Brantley, Thomas Kirven Brantley, David Roy Brantley, Clifford Lee Brantley and Richard Morris Brantley.

Robert’s testimony to his brother Wilton was that he had received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior.

Plans for a memorial celebration are pending. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home is handling arrangements.