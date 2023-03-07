Shelby County picks up three-game winning streak Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

COLUMBIANA– The Shelby County Wildcats picked up three solid wins after losing to Oak Mountain and Cullman in late February. The Wildcats pulled away with one close win and two shutout victories from Friday, March 3-6.

Shelby County started the weekend on Friday, March 3 with a 10-0 shutout win against the Thorsby Rebels.

The Wildcats had two runs in each of the first four innings and one run in the fifth and sixth inning. Pitcher Micah Morris allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out ten.

Shelby County Varsity Wildcats notched 10 hits with Colby Matherson, Morris and Blake Jennings totaling multiple hits, while Matherson went 3-for-5 at the plate and Gillum led with two stolen bases.

The following Saturday, the Wildcats managed a close win against Pinson Valley. Shelby County fended off Pinson Valley after a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. With the game tied 4-4, Micah Morris singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run for a 5-4 final score.

Carter Sheehan pitched one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking zero. Matherson followed Sheehan.

Blake Jennings pitched the first four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two

Austin Wilson led the Wildcats with two hits in two at-bats, while Jace Bolan made the most plays with four.

Shelby County carried its winning stride in its 10-0 shutout game against the Fayetteville Wolves on Monday, March 6.

The Wildcats bagged their third consecutive win thanks to six runs in the third inning by Cooper Pennington, Reed, Logan Starnes and Jace Bolan.

Pitcher Grant Robinson allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Pennington and Reed finished the remainder of the game.

Pennington hit the only home run of the game against the Wolves. Carter Sheehan went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Bolan made the most plays with five.