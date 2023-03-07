Thompson tacks on two weekend wins, now 12-0 Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELL CITY– Thompson returned home to Alabaster with two more wins after competing in Pell City on Saturday, March 4. The Gulf Shore Dolphins and Pell City both fell to the Warriors.

Thompson gutted out a close win against the Dolphins in their first game of the day. The Warriors beat Gulf Shores thanks to a walk-off error. Tied at one in the bottom of the eighth, Thompson scored one run.

Pitcher Luke Reid surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out one and walking zero. Landon Alton started the first six innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out nine

Peryn Bland led with two hits in three at-bats.

Thompson defeated Pell City in a 4-0 shutout.

Ben Pearman pitched six innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out six. Bowman threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Pearman went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Ethan Crook had the most chances in the field with nine.