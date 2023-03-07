Vincent remains undefeated after taking down Leeds and Thorsby Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

LEEDS– Vincent continues to remain untouched as the Yellow Jackets picked up two major wins against the Leeds Greenwave and the Thorsby Rebels over the weekend of March 3-4.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Leeds on Friday, March 3, 4-1 after gaining a late lead in the top of the seventh inning. The game was tied at 1-1 until Zac Carlisle doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Aiden Poe singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run in the first inning and then score one final run in the seventh inning

Poe pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five and walking one.

Ethan McEllrath and Poe each had multiple hits, with Poe and McEllrath each managing two hits.

Success only continued for the Yellow Jackets as they took down Thorsby Saturday morning. Grayson Gulde didn’t allow a single run against the rebels leading to a 17-0 shutout win on Saturday

Vincent scored a run in the first inning when Camden Cobb was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.

The Yellow Jackets followed up with eight more runs in the third inning. Zack Wright, Ray Albright, Carlisle, Casen Fields, Easton Fields and Cobb each had RBIs in the frame.

Gulde pitched five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out three.

Vincent totaled 14 hits on the day. Gulde, Fields, Carlisle, Albright, and Fields each totaled multiple hits with Gulde going 4-for-4 at the plate and having the most chances in the field with five. Vincent stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Carlisle led the way with two.