What’s happening at the Jane B. Holmes Library Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Greetings from the Helena Public Library!

Spring is on the way, and we are excited that everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy some warmer weather.

Warmer temperatures mean a great time to visit the library and READ.

The last couple of months have included unique programs and featured great guests and authors.

Special thanks to Helena author Deborah Elliott for visiting and presenting the first chapter of her new book Family Tails: My Life With Boys, Dogs, and other Amazing Critters, a heartwarming memoir of the life of a Helena residence with family and a menagerie of animals. Elliott is a local author, and congratulations to her on a great accomplishment: writing a book!

The library appreciates The Helena Historical Preservation Committee for co-hosting local author and photographer Glenn Wills, as he brought his program and book Finding Forgotten Alabama. Wills travels through Alabama taking pictures of abandoned places. We appreciate these presenters and guests very much.

Read Across America Week is celebrated from March 2-6. Celebrate by doing something that is good for you, reading! The library features new books, decorations and has events to recognize Read Across America Week each year.

March is the time for The National English Honor Society at Helena High School to hold its Book Drive for the Library. We appreciate the efforts of these young people. Many of these students have donated books they loved as kids, and a new generation of readers benefitted by finding them on library shelves or discovering them at book sales.

March Events:

– Evening Storytime with a Dr. Seuss theme on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

-On Tuesday, March 7 at 5:45 p.m., The Friends of the Library will meet. This group meets to discuss ways to assist the library, socialize and discuss literary. Please call the Library at 205-664-8308 for information (Ask for Dan!)

-Monday, March 13 features a Shamrock Garden craft at 5:30 p.m. (Ages 3 to 7 years)

-On Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m., join us for Hoopla Basics: How to Access E-Books and Audiobooks. Hoopla is digital service that is new to the library, and this program will give you the details on how to access it.

-Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m., stop in to make a fun Spring Rain Cloud Craft. (Ages 3 to 7 years)

-Monday, March 27, the ever popular Lego Fun! From 5:30 to 6:30 PM – Build with Legos and meet new friends!

Thanks, and please visit soon,

Dan Dearing