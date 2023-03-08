Briawoods boys, girls top Calera Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY— Both Briarwood’s girls and boys teams fended off county rival Calera after a strong offensive showing in its recent matchup on Tuesday, March 7.

The Lions’ girls team had an aggressive offensive mindset in the first half. Although Briarwood limited the Eagles to zero goals in the first half, the Lions went on to score nine goals of their own before the half was called.

Briarwood didn’t have the same success offensively as they did in the first half, however, they did manage to score one last goal before the game was called. The Lions had created such a strong lead in the first half, Briarwood beat Calera 10-0.

Both boys teams put up a defensive battle throughout the game. Yet Briarwood managed to score a single goal in the first half for a 1-0 win against Calera.