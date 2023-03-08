Chelsea council approves Nick Grant Applications, funding for Hwy 280 Resurfacing Project Published 11:43 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved multiple Nick Grant Applications to local schools and authorized the mayor to execute agreements for work on a Highway 280 resurfacing project during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

During the Mayor’s Report, Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer delivered an update on projects within the city. Picklesimer said the gym addition at the community center is well underway and is still on pace for an October completion and Phase Two at Highway 11 athletics is about 90 percent finished.

Chelsea council approved a resolution to declare property as surplus and to authorize its disposal. The property under consideration were nonfunctional weather sirens which are now set to be donated to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

Chelsea City Council also approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign and participate in the Opioid Settlement.

“The Opioid Settlement is being negotiated at the state level with the major drug companies,” Picklesimer said. “This resolution gives me the authorization to negotiate on the city of Chelsea’s part as to how much of that pot of money for the Opioid Settlement that the city of Chelsea will get.”

The city council also approved the following Nick Grant awards to Chelsea schools during the meeting:

$12,586.25 to Chelsea Middle

$9,776.17 to Chelsea Park Elementary

$7,758.30 to Chelsea High

$18,712.94 to Forest Oaks Elementary

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute all agreements required for the Alabama Department of Transportation Highway 280 Resurfacing Project from Narrows Parkway to Chesser Crane Road.

“The state is doing a resurfacing project out there,” Councilmember Christopher Grace said. “We did an APPLE study, which is an advanced planning study, with the Regional Planning Commission last year to look at access management along 280. The agreement was that the state would pitch in a certain amount (and) they asked us to participate above and beyond that amount, and so that’s what the resolution covers is our participation in funding that.”

