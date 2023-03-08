Congressman Palmer nominates SC students for U.S. Service Academies Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY – Each December, Congressman Gary Palmer partners with the Academy Advisory Board to nominate outstanding students from Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District for an appointment to our nation’s service academies.

U.S. Service Academy recruiters laud the level of preparedness and exceptional achievements of cadets from this district. Students who are accepted as cadets and midshipmen will be receiving the highest levels of education, athletic conditioning, leadership building and training to defend the Constitution and America’s freedoms alongside an extensive network of academy alumni.

The application process for most U.S. Service Academies involves receiving a nomination from their U.S. House Representative, U.S. Senator, the Vice President or the President.

These academies include: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY, U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Once the nomination is confirmed, the academy reviews the whole candidate for enrollment consideration. Students who enroll become scholar soldiers, joining among the most prestigious traditions in America.

This year, 18 students received congressional nominations from Congressman Gary Palmer.

“I want the best that we have to offer for our military, and these students are just that,” Palmer said. “Nominating students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the most important aspects of my job. Our process is tough because these are the future leaders of our military, and we want them to be prepared to possibly lead future generations into combat. I believe Alabama’s Sixth District has some of the brightest young people in the state and country and am delighted that these students have expressed their desire to serve our country.”

The nominated students are as follows:

Ellis Alley of Evangel Christian School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Owen Behr of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Katie Bray of Hewitt Trussville High School is nominated for U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Alex Brooks of The University of Mississippi is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Burton Collis of Briarwood Christian High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

Brandon Dixon of Briarwood Christian High School is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Micah Fortenberry of Cleveland High School is nominated for U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Mia Garrison of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Owen Harrell of Homewood High School is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Evan Houser of Spain Park High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy.

Will James of Evangel Christian School is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Sam Olsen of Briarwood Christian High School is nominated for U.S. Navel Academy.

Davis Reiff of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Isaac Roberts of Rift Valley Academy, Kenya is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy.

Joey Schneider of Oak Mountain High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Matthew Walton of Mountain Brook High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy.

Ashley Wolfe of Jefferson State Community College is nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy.

Daniel Yeatman of Oak Mountain High School is nominated for U.S. Naval Academy.

Those interested in attending a military service academy or learning more may visit Palmer.house.gov for more information.