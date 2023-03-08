Helena High School to host annual Spring Market Published 10:12 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

HELENA – Spring fun awaits as the annual Spring Market sets its date to return on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Helena High School.

Event Organizer Angela Anderson said the event originally began in 2019. The event was set to take place in 2020 with 100 vendors prepared to take part, but was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last two years have felt like rebuilding years,” Anderson said. “This event benefits the Helena High School Marching Huksies Band. It goes to the general fund, so it helps all the band students across the board. Mostly this fund provides money for uniforms, instruments, music and additional instruction and enrichment activities for our musician students as well as our visuals.”

Visuals include majorettes, color guard and the Helena Huskies dance team. Funds for band uniforms include maintenance and upkeep.

“Last year’s event drew about 300 people, but it was a very busy weekend in Helena with multiple other events going on,” Anderson said. “We moved it to an earlier date this year in hopes of drawing in more customers.”

This year, 117 vendors will be present at the event, marking it as the biggest market turnout for vendors yet.

“This was my first year to be in charge of organizing it, so I was nervous,” Anderson said. “But, we had so many vendors register that we actually had to close down registration before the March 3 deadline. The market used to be contained to just the cafeteria, but this year we filled that up plus the length of one whole hallway at the high school. We will have outdoor food trucks, Two By Two Animal Rescue will have pets up for adoption and we have a ton of options indoors: candles, clothes, homemade baked goods and pork skins, wood crafts, pet treats and accessories and even face painting.”