Huskies beat Panthers Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM — Helena stole a late lead against Pelham on Tuesday, March 7 en route to a 20-1 win. The Huskies pulled away with the victory against the Panthers after a powerful offensive performance in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead after scoring a single run in the bottom of the first until the game was tied at one in the top of the third when Allie Graydon hit a home run.

Presley Lively totaled four hits in four at-bats for the Huskies. She singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the fifth.

Helena totaled 13 runs in the fifth inning by Lively, Hannah Steele, Molly Rollan, Ava Middlebrooks and Victoria Mauterer, a home run by Graydon, a fielder’s choice by Graydon, an error on a ball put in play by Steele and a double by Mauterer.

Mauterer pitched four innings for Helena, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three and walking one. Hayden Traywick followed Mauterer.

Ryann Jones pitched for Pelham for four innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.

The Huskies racked up three home runs on the day. Mauterer in the fourth inning, Graydon in the fourth and fifth innings.

Helena notched 19 hits with Lively, Mauterer, Cammi Pugh, Graydon, Rollan, Middlebrooks and Steele each totaling multiple hits for the Huskies. Lively led with four hits in four at-bats and stole three bases out of Helena’s seven.

Jordan Howard went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Pelham.