Martha Faye “Holsomback” Hughes Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Martha Faye “Holsomback” Hughes, 82, of Ocala, FL and Columbiana, AL, passed away and went to spend eternity with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 3, 2023, under the care of Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Bolton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Gardens.

Martha was a blessing to her family whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her children: Beth Byers, Chris Holsomback, and Vicki Holsomback; her husband: Johnny Hughes; and her stepdaughter: Wanda Hughes.

She is survived by her sons: Ricky Holsomback (Betty), Michael Holsomback (Kerri), and Thurman Holsomback; her stepsons: Chris Hughes (Jenny) and Jimmy Hughes; her 11 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her two nieces: Jamie Harper and Leslie Cagel; her dear friend: Vicki; and her daycare family.

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.