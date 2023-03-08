No. 5 Indian Springs girls defeat No. 8 Helena

Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Helena hosted Indian Springs on Tuesday, March 7. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA — Indian Springs picked up a bounce-back win after losing its first game of the season to No. 2 in the 7A classification Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, March 3. Indian Springs fended off rival Helena on Tuesday, March 7.

Helena and Indian Springs put up a defensive battle, however, both teams managed to successfully score. 

Indian Springs gained the edge when they outscored Helena by two goals for a 3-1 victory.

