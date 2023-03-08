Oak Mountain fends off Chilton County Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NORTH SHELBY — Oak Mountain claimed its first win of March against Chilton County on Monday, March 6. The Eagles picked up a 7-4 bounce-back victory after a solid performance in the bottom of the second inning.

Julia Vincent hit the ground running for the Eagles when she doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run in the bottom of the second. Oak Mountain followed with four more runs in the inning.

Chilton County remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, however, the Eagles had already gained a 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. Oak Mountain scored one final run in the bottom of the fifth for a 7-4 win.

Kristian Carr pitched five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. Marian Cummings followed Carr, she pitched the remaining two innings.

Oak Mountain notched 15 hits on the day with Elizabeth Zaleski, Sheridan Andrews, Vincent, Carolyn Graham and Anna DuBose all totaling. Andrews and Zaleski each managed three hits to lead the Eagles.