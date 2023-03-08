Pelham City Council approves splash pad funding, accepts councilmember resignation Published 11:55 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A Pelham City Council meeting was held on Tuesday, March 8 in which a variety of issues were discussed including funding for a splash pad, resignation of council member Larry Palmer and announcements of upcoming events within the community.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution for consideration to enter into a purchase agreement with Playcore Wisconsin Inc. for the manufacture and installation of a splash pad at Pelham City Park. This expense was approved as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Projects.

“We are so excited about a splash pad in Pelham,” Council President Maurice Mercer said. “This is huge.” The announcement was met with applause during the meeting.

A resolution was discussed and voted on unanimously to accept the resignation of Councilmember Larry Palmer, effective as of Wednesday, March 29.

The Pelham City Council is accepting letters of interests and resumes through Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m. for citizens who would like to be considered for an appointment to the vacancy on the city council.

All letters and resumes can be sent to the Pelham City Clerk and Treasurer Tom Seale at tom@pelhamalabama.gov prior to the deadline. The city clerk will acknowledge receipt of the applications by email.

Additionally, announcements were made in regards to upcoming events happening in the Pelham community.

ProTec and Recycling will host a spring shred and e-cycling event on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon in front of city hall.

Shelby County will host a Free Landfill Day at Shelby County landfill located at 401 Landmill Road on Highway 70 on Saturday, April 1 from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. All residents must be unloaded and have exited the landfill by 3:30 p.m.

More information on city council meetings can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.