Thompson now 13-0 after shutout against Bibb County Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER — A remarkable 2023 baseball season continued for the Thompson Warriors on Tuesday, March 7 thanks to a shutout win that led to their 13th consecutive win.

Thompson bagged the shutout victory early on after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to play with the lead. That became more than enough for pitcher Zach Wyatt, who polished off a shutout effort in a 7-0 victory to help the Warriors remain perfect at 13-0 on the season.

Zach Wyatt pitched seven innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, while he struck out 11 and walked none the win.

Thompson jumped out to a fast start with three consecutive hits out of the gate in the opening inning. Ethan Crook led off with a single and was immediately driven home on an RBI triple from Percy Bland. That was followed by an RBI single from Tucker Arrington before the first out was recorded.

Already up 2-0, Drake McBride added two more on a two-RBI double to left field that padded Thompson’s lead at 4-0 through one inning of play.

The next three innings came and went without another run scoring for either side, but Thompson had one more big inning left.

The Warriors strung together three more hits in a row with one out in the bottom of the fifth that started a three-run inning.

Miles Mitchell and Ryan Walker hit back-to-back singles before McBride doubled to drive home one run. A sac fly from Braydon Smith added one more run before a balk allowed one last run to cross the plate in the 7-0 victory.

McBride led the way at the plate for Thompson with two hits and three RBIs, while Mitchell and Crook both finished with two hits. Bland and Arrington each had one hit and one RBI, while Smith added an RBI.