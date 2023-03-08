Warriors defeat Lions in 13-1 blowout Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER — Thompson took down the Prattville Lions on Tuesday, March 7, after a strong offensive performance in the bottom of the second inning in the Tuesday night matchup.

The Warriors picked up eight runs in the second inning after Nora Ellis singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Savanna Burnett grounded out, scoring one run, Dailynn Motes singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Chalea Clemmons singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, Hobbs doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs and Ellis singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Pitcher Kadyn Bush allowed one run on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking zero. Kayla Haney and Autumn Ingle followed Bush.

Thompson totaled one home run from Olivia Tindell in the fourth inning.

The Warriors racked up 15 hits in the game with Clemmons, Motes, Hobbs, and Ellis each collecting multiple hits. Ellis, Hobbs, Motes and Clemmons each had three hits, while Clemmons had five chances in the field, the most on the team.