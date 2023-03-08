Warriors defeat Lions in 13-1 blowout

Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Thompson defeated Prattville at home on Tuesday, March 7. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER — Thompson took down the Prattville Lions on Tuesday, March 7, after a strong offensive performance in the bottom of the second inning in the Tuesday night matchup.

The Warriors picked up eight runs in the second inning after Nora Ellis singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Savanna Burnett grounded out, scoring one run, Dailynn Motes singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Chalea Clemmons singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, Hobbs doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs and Ellis singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Pitcher Kadyn Bush allowed one run on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking zero. Kayla Haney and Autumn Ingle followed Bush.

Thompson totaled one home run from Olivia Tindell in the fourth inning.

The Warriors racked up 15 hits in the game with Clemmons, Motes, Hobbs, and Ellis each collecting multiple hits. Ellis, Hobbs, Motes and Clemmons each had three hits, while Clemmons had five chances in the field, the most on the team.

More Alabaster Reporter

Thompson now 13-0 after shutout against Bibb County

Alabaster library receives grant to expand Spanish and bilingual book collections

Empowerment Word Church to host Health Fair in Alabaster

Thompson tacks on two weekend wins, now 12-0

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...