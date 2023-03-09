Arrest reports for Dec. 13 and Feb. 17 through Feb. 28
Published 4:04 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 13 and Feb. 17 through Feb. 28.
Alabaster
Dec. 13
-Kelsey Renee Smith, 30, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Feb. 20
-William Keith Talley, 63, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Feb. 21
-Yolanda Romero Gomez, 31, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-James David Stabler, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Feb. 22
-Jamaar Raphiel Wilson, 31, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana first degree.
-Hakeem Ali Taylor, 25, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th degree shoplifting.
-Kelsey Renee Smith, 31, of Helena, criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $1,500).
-James Charles McNeal, 60, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Legrane Ametrious Powell, 42, of Birmingham, contempt of court and capias warrants.
-Zachary Beanco McElrath, 52, of Sylacauga, sex offender registration violation.
Feb. 23
-Jodi Angles Collins, 38, of Alexander City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Vinton David Barton, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Demetrius Antoine Kenney, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jarod Dewayne Sturdivant, 25, of Selma, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Vinton David Barton, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jodi Angles Collins, 38, of Alexander City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Vinton David Barton, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Feb. 24
-Vanessa Bynum Dudley, 52, of Birmingham, using false identity to obstruct justice.
Feb. 25
-Adrianna Danielle Bryant, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol.
Feb. 26
-Garcia Martinez Roberto, 25, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Garcia Martinez Israel, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Maurice Perez Ruiz, 35, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Evan James Bomer, 26, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.
-Juan Valdes Nava, 50, of Vestavia, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Feb. 20
-Rachel Blackwelder Adair, 41, domestic violence 3rd degree.
Montevallo
Feb. 17
-Anthony Ray Bryson, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Feb. 19
-Kelsey Ashaunti Fields, 43, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.
Feb. 20
-Nicholas Edward Parsons, 29, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 23
-Quentin L. Washington, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 24
-Joseph Ethan McCool, 32, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Jana Denise Jones, 60, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Feb. 25
-Joshua Michael Taylor, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 26
-Martin Diaz Enriquez Eduardo, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Kristian Tyler Morrison Johnson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Feb. 27
-Hurt Coleman, 39, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Delia Lee Ray, 36, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
Feb. 28
-Holly Nicole Smith, 25, of Clanton, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Feb. 19
-Lionel Scurry, 39, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Christian Ledbetter, 20, of Warrior, traffic – RD reckless driving.
-Ashley McCray, 45, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Feb. 20
-Tynesha Conner, 30, of Cottondale, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
Feb. 21
-John Ritter, 48, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – ST switched tag.
-Sade Cox, 30, of Center Point, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Feb. 22
-Christopher Payne, 39, of Jasper, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.
-Anthony Williams, 48, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Trashun Harris, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Akeem Manzano, 28, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
-Sharita Parks, 38, of Joliet, criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and theft of property in the second degree – miscellaneous.
-Harley Strength, 28, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Feb. 23
-Tisherea Taylor, 26, of Dothan, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Electra Delagrave, 39, of Denham Springs, La., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Courtney Moore, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
Feb. 24
-Tyler Osborn, 34, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Cyrus Banner, 20, of Pelham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Christian Moreland, 25, of Hoover, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.
-Jaquwnda Chrishon, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Ashley Bledsoe, 31, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Feb. 25
-Jasmine Murry, 26, of Montgomery, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Michael Shaw, 37, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.