Arrest reports for Dec. 13 and Feb. 17 through Feb. 28 Published 4:04 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 13 and Feb. 17 through Feb. 28.

Alabaster

Dec. 13

-Kelsey Renee Smith, 30, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 20

-William Keith Talley, 63, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 21

-Yolanda Romero Gomez, 31, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-James David Stabler, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 22

-Jamaar Raphiel Wilson, 31, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Hakeem Ali Taylor, 25, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th degree shoplifting.

-Kelsey Renee Smith, 31, of Helena, criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $1,500).

-James Charles McNeal, 60, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Legrane Ametrious Powell, 42, of Birmingham, contempt of court and capias warrants.

-Zachary Beanco McElrath, 52, of Sylacauga, sex offender registration violation.

Feb. 23

-Jodi Angles Collins, 38, of Alexander City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Vinton David Barton, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Demetrius Antoine Kenney, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jarod Dewayne Sturdivant, 25, of Selma, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 24

-Vanessa Bynum Dudley, 52, of Birmingham, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Feb. 25

-Adrianna Danielle Bryant, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 26

-Garcia Martinez Roberto, 25, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Garcia Martinez Israel, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Maurice Perez Ruiz, 35, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Evan James Bomer, 26, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Juan Valdes Nava, 50, of Vestavia, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Feb. 20

-Rachel Blackwelder Adair, 41, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Montevallo

Feb. 17

-Anthony Ray Bryson, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 19

-Kelsey Ashaunti Fields, 43, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.

Feb. 20

-Nicholas Edward Parsons, 29, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 23

-Quentin L. Washington, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 24

-Joseph Ethan McCool, 32, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Jana Denise Jones, 60, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 25

-Joshua Michael Taylor, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 26

-Martin Diaz Enriquez Eduardo, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Kristian Tyler Morrison Johnson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 27

-Hurt Coleman, 39, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Delia Lee Ray, 36, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Feb. 28

-Holly Nicole Smith, 25, of Clanton, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Feb. 19

-Lionel Scurry, 39, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Christian Ledbetter, 20, of Warrior, traffic – RD reckless driving.

-Ashley McCray, 45, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Feb. 20

-Tynesha Conner, 30, of Cottondale, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Feb. 21

-John Ritter, 48, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – ST switched tag.

-Sade Cox, 30, of Center Point, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Feb. 22

-Christopher Payne, 39, of Jasper, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.

-Anthony Williams, 48, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Trashun Harris, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Akeem Manzano, 28, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Sharita Parks, 38, of Joliet, criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and theft of property in the second degree – miscellaneous.

-Harley Strength, 28, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 23

-Tisherea Taylor, 26, of Dothan, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Electra Delagrave, 39, of Denham Springs, La., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Courtney Moore, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

Feb. 24

-Tyler Osborn, 34, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Cyrus Banner, 20, of Pelham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Christian Moreland, 25, of Hoover, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.

-Jaquwnda Chrishon, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Ashley Bledsoe, 31, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 25

-Jasmine Murry, 26, of Montgomery, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Michael Shaw, 37, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.