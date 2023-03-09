Arrest reports for Feb. 11 through Feb. 19
Published 3:49 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 11 through Feb. 19.
Alabaster
Feb. 13
-Hector Miguel Huerta-Xalamihua, 28, of Alexander City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Willibaldo Macuixtle-Macuixtle, 33, of Alexander City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Feb. 14
-Sawyer James Norris, 27, of Grady, theft of property 3rd degree – shoplifting.
-Yakeenie Anthony Dixon, 24, of Alabaster, harassing communications.
-Larcreetta Frederica Jackson, 59, of Oxford, using false identity to obstruct justice and resisting arrest.
-Lashun Patrice Henderson, 50, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Feb. 16
-Patrick Lee McKinley, 32, of Billingsley, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Feb. 17
-Willie C. Jackson, 65, of Letohatchee, public intoxication.
-Acquiola Patric’ Graham, 39, of Greenville, public intoxication.
Feb. 18
-Charles Brantley Sazera, 31, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Feb. 19
-Joseph Daniel Taylor, 22, of Calera, causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision and public intoxication.
-Sebastian Arciga, 18, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Lily Alana Gallups, 18, of Columbiana, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Emma Grace Ray, 18, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-David William Hickey, 42, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
Helena
Feb. 12
-Delaney Leigh Smith, 29, FTA/attempting to elude police.
Feb. 13
-Steven Gregory Malcom, 49, bail jumping second degree.
-Joshua Andrew Yohn, 37, domestic violence 3rd.
-Angela Rena Hackett, 30, domestic violence 3rd.
Feb. 15
-Rodney Dewayne Gildersleeve, 46, obstructing government operations and domestic violence – third degree.
-Rodney Dewayne Gildersleeve, 46, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
Montevallo
Feb. 11
-Richard Nelson Williams, 30, of Thorsby, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Feb. 13
-Marvin Johnson, 52, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 15
-James Allen May, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Silvia Nereida Malpica Cardenas, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 16
-Kelli Leigh Wheeler, 54, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and ignition interlock misdemeanor.
Pelham
Feb. 13
-Milton Sanders, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Feb. 14
-Jason Brown, 26, of Pelham, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition – FMA.
-Jesus Garcia, 26, of Hoover, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.
Feb. 15
-Brandy Herring, 39, of Irondale, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.