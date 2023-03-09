Arrest reports for Feb. 11 through Feb. 19 Published 3:49 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 11 through Feb. 19.

Alabaster

Feb. 13

-Hector Miguel Huerta-Xalamihua, 28, of Alexander City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Willibaldo Macuixtle-Macuixtle, 33, of Alexander City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Feb. 14

-Sawyer James Norris, 27, of Grady, theft of property 3rd degree – shoplifting.

-Yakeenie Anthony Dixon, 24, of Alabaster, harassing communications.

-Larcreetta Frederica Jackson, 59, of Oxford, using false identity to obstruct justice and resisting arrest.

-Lashun Patrice Henderson, 50, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Feb. 16

-Patrick Lee McKinley, 32, of Billingsley, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 17

-Willie C. Jackson, 65, of Letohatchee, public intoxication.

-Acquiola Patric’ Graham, 39, of Greenville, public intoxication.

Feb. 18

-Charles Brantley Sazera, 31, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 19

-Joseph Daniel Taylor, 22, of Calera, causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision and public intoxication.

-Sebastian Arciga, 18, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Lily Alana Gallups, 18, of Columbiana, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Emma Grace Ray, 18, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-David William Hickey, 42, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

Helena

Feb. 12

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 29, FTA/attempting to elude police.

Feb. 13

-Steven Gregory Malcom, 49, bail jumping second degree.

-Joshua Andrew Yohn, 37, domestic violence 3rd.

-Angela Rena Hackett, 30, domestic violence 3rd.

Feb. 15

-Rodney Dewayne Gildersleeve, 46, obstructing government operations and domestic violence – third degree.

-Rodney Dewayne Gildersleeve, 46, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

Montevallo

Feb. 11

-Richard Nelson Williams, 30, of Thorsby, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 13

-Marvin Johnson, 52, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 15

-James Allen May, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Silvia Nereida Malpica Cardenas, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 16

-Kelli Leigh Wheeler, 54, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Pelham

Feb. 13

-Milton Sanders, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Feb. 14

-Jason Brown, 26, of Pelham, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition – FMA.

-Jesus Garcia, 26, of Hoover, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

Feb. 15

-Brandy Herring, 39, of Irondale, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.