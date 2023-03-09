Hornets baseball stings Lions Published 9:40 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

1 of 13

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Chelsea gained an early lead against county rival Briarwood, making a comeback for the Lions next to impossible. After scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth, Chelsea secured an 8-1 victory over Briarwood.

The Hornets’ offense started off strong in the bottom of the second after Brandon Ridder hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run, followed by a walk from Chris Mc Neill.

Briarwood kept the game close in the top of the third when the Lions scored a single run in the top of the third inning when Will Clark grounded into a fielder’s choice on a curveball for Sam Hoff to score the Lions’ only run of the night.

Chelsea bagged six runs in the fourth inning en route to their 8-1 victory. A walk by Cade Mims, a single by Jackson Morgan, a sac fly by Jason Neal, by Ridderhoff, and a double by Kaleb Hester.

Jonathan Stevens pitched three and a third innings for Briarwood, allowing six runs on two hits and striking out eight. Jackson Barnes and Brayden Heaps followed Stevens, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning.

Kaden Heatherly pitched for the Hornets for five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. Aiden Hughes pitched the remaining innings for Chelsea.

Andrew Mc Adams, Brady Waugh, and Jackson Adams each collected one hit to lead Briarwood, while Walker Thomas went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Chelsea.