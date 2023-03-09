Jaguars knock down Hornets Published 12:26 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Spain Park gained an early lead in its recent county matchup against Chelsea on Tuesday, March 7. Despite the Hornets’ best attempts to keep the game close, the Jaguars pulled away with a 3-1 win.

The Jaguars took the lead in the top of the first inning when Reagan Stewart singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Ella Reed pitched for Spain Park, Reed surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out 17 and walking zero.

Maia Harris pitched for Chelsea for four and two-thirds innings, she struck out three and walked one. Julie Amacher struck out three and walked one over three innings.

Spain Park totaled six hits with Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery each notching multiple hits. Flannery and Daniel each collected two hits to lead.

Claire Purkey led Chelsea with two hits in three at-bats. Chelsea didn't commit a single error in the field. Sydney Carroll had ten chances in the field, the most on the team.