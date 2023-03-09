Marriages for Feb. 1-15
Published 3:56 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from Feb. 1-15:
-Nicholas Lee Walker and Katelyn Brooke Golver.
-Diomir Moraes Silva and Raffaela Borges Zuza.
-Isaiah Ray Robinson and Kinley Morgan Campbell.
-Gregory Cox, Jr. and Tomika Lashun Lilly.
-Francisco Javier Velazquez Gargia and Argelia Flores Barron.
-Adalberto Ruiz Martinez and Jhanis MIchelle Quintana Lopez.
-Joseph Daniel Defalco and Abby Grace Martin.
-Misty MIchelle Woods and Bennie Eugene Brasher.
-John Mark Winstead and Stephanie Ann Whitfield.
-Gentry Boyd Slay and Anna Leigh Pollard.
-Jeffrey Dell Johnson, II, and Lauren Marie Smith.
-Savannah Clarie Elliott and Logan Sims Sheaffer.
-Donna Hammack McNulty and Paul Arnold Lawrence.
-James Phillip Troha and Cheryl Robinson Bumpus.
-Nick Karlo and Linda J. Brown.
-Blake Cameron Catalano and Sarah Machelle Arwood.
-Darrell William Lansden, Jr., and Vitor De Abreu Gama.
-Christopher Shawn Perkins and Kim Butts Holder.
-Kristen Sharon Romano and Kevin Joseph Grunghoefer.
-Anna Caroline Logan and Charles Ezekiel Robinson.
-Carlos Roberto Padilla Gonzalez and Sendy Lisbeth Canizalez Medina.
-Haley Lanette Gerken and Eric Trey Cochran Gill.
-Kiarra Maree Walters and Christian MIchael Goecke.
-Joseph Andrew Pruitt and Brittany Leigh Grimes.
-Jazmine Sierra Schumacher and David Wayne Cannon, Jr.
-Rodney Tolbert and Rashaunda Rondale Jones.
-Joel Antonio Ornelas Castro to Dulce Marie Ocampo Gallegos.
-Robert William Tumlin, Sr., and Nancy Ingram Cargile.
-Ebony Starr Munn and Melvin Young.
-Matthew Gerald Dunn and Brianna Nicole Noriega.
-Ross Garrett Van Velsor and Amber Leigh Tucker.
-Luther Scott Ray and Eundra Major Ray.
-Christopher Michael Agerston and Jessica Nicole Cammack.
-Ruth Glass Hebert and Hubert Leo Lincecum.
-Nicole Shianne Goodwin and David Barrero Salazar.
-Daniel Hayne Dehart and Regan Lee Barr.
-Kenneth Dale Mclain and Karon Brooks.
-Kristy Drake Boyles and Christopher Lee Morey.
-Christopher Inge Crawford and Kelsey Taylor Fancher.
-Kayla Carole Morrow and Tristen Gage Jenkins.
-Harold Edward Bauer and Bridget Denise Jackson Loyed.