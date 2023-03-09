Marriages for Feb. 1-15

Published 3:56 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Feb. 1-15:

-Nicholas Lee Walker and Katelyn Brooke Golver.

-Diomir Moraes Silva and Raffaela Borges Zuza.

-Isaiah Ray Robinson and Kinley Morgan Campbell.

-Gregory Cox, Jr. and Tomika Lashun Lilly.

-Francisco Javier Velazquez Gargia and Argelia Flores Barron.

-Adalberto Ruiz Martinez and Jhanis MIchelle Quintana Lopez.

-Joseph Daniel Defalco and Abby Grace Martin.

-Misty MIchelle Woods and Bennie Eugene Brasher.

-John Mark Winstead and Stephanie Ann Whitfield.

-Gentry Boyd Slay and Anna Leigh Pollard.

-Jeffrey Dell Johnson, II, and Lauren Marie Smith.

-Savannah Clarie Elliott and Logan Sims Sheaffer.

-Donna Hammack McNulty and Paul Arnold Lawrence.

-James Phillip Troha and Cheryl Robinson Bumpus.

-Nick Karlo and Linda J. Brown.

-Blake Cameron Catalano and Sarah Machelle Arwood.

-Darrell William Lansden, Jr., and Vitor De Abreu Gama.

-Christopher Shawn Perkins and Kim Butts Holder.

-Kristen Sharon Romano and Kevin Joseph Grunghoefer.

-Anna Caroline Logan and Charles Ezekiel Robinson.

-Carlos Roberto Padilla Gonzalez and Sendy Lisbeth Canizalez Medina.

-Haley Lanette Gerken and Eric Trey Cochran Gill.

-Kiarra Maree Walters and Christian MIchael Goecke.

-Joseph Andrew Pruitt and Brittany Leigh Grimes.

-Jazmine Sierra Schumacher and David Wayne Cannon, Jr.

-Rodney Tolbert and Rashaunda Rondale Jones.

-Joel Antonio Ornelas Castro to Dulce Marie Ocampo Gallegos.

-Robert William Tumlin, Sr., and Nancy Ingram Cargile.

-Ebony Starr Munn and Melvin Young.

-Matthew Gerald Dunn and Brianna Nicole Noriega.

-Ross Garrett Van Velsor and Amber Leigh Tucker.

-Luther Scott Ray and Eundra Major Ray.

-Christopher Michael Agerston and Jessica Nicole Cammack.

-Ruth Glass Hebert and Hubert Leo Lincecum.

-Nicole Shianne Goodwin and David Barrero Salazar.

-Daniel Hayne Dehart and Regan Lee Barr.

-Kenneth Dale Mclain and Karon Brooks.

-Kristy Drake Boyles and Christopher Lee Morey.

-Christopher Inge Crawford and Kelsey Taylor Fancher.

-Kayla Carole Morrow and Tristen Gage Jenkins.

-Harold Edward Bauer and Bridget Denise Jackson Loyed.

