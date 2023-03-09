Marriages for Feb. 16-28
Published 4:10 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from Feb. 16-28:
-Antonio Natanel Cortes Gonzalez and Laura Morales.
-Zachary Thomas Brooks and rachel Anne Taylor.
-Jason Thomas Hall and Terri Dianne Selman.
-Megan Desai North and Alexander Lee Gray.
-Kyle Pierce Brackett and Jeremy Ryan George.
-Kyle Stephen Greek and Ashlee Elizabeth Webster.
-Alexander Jimenez and Xochitl Hernandez Avalos.
-Khalid Ajalad and Pamela Villegas Valenzuela.
-Alexis Kristina Kantaris and Steven Ivan Joseph Vitug.
-Fernando Favio Flores Fiallos and Gloria Gisselle Cordova Rodriguez.
-Samuel L. Jackson and Josetta C. Burns.
-Chloe Grace McKinney and Christopher Tanner Porter.
-Christopher Melvin Tolbert and Christy Dinae Bush.
-Jacob Austin Jackson and Alyson Paige Long.
-Landon Thomas Gaskins and Audrey Grace Ballard.
-Connor Caldwell Johnston and Shaina Elizabeth Trumer.
-Ashley Ann Piper and Tommy Wayne Wallace, II.
-Heather Nicole Blanchard and Jason Gary Ray.
-Nicholas Gey and Devri Nicole Ramsey.
-Jonathan Duke Hornsby and Vivian Amanda Faye Mills.
-William Anthony Scharmann and Grace Elaine Knapp.
-Hunter Alexis McGarity and Jonathan Patrick Kresena.
-Brienne Elizabeth Spies and Desiree Bunn Spies.
-Samuel Eric Brancheau and Nicole Harper Phillips.
-Robert David Harper and Danna Kay Knutsen.
-Nicholas James Rubolino and Rachel Lynn Matthews.
-Mark Edward Vaz and Rachel Bradford Reed.
-Elbert Toussaunt Williams, Jr., and Mickesia Latrese Parker.
-Charles William Fikes, Jr., and Rhonda Leigh Crumpton.
-Shawn Dewayne Holbert, II, and Veronica Noel Richardson.
-Juan Camilo Cuellar and Brenna Lynn Avery.