Marriages for Feb. 16-28

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Feb. 16-28:

-Antonio Natanel Cortes Gonzalez and Laura Morales.

-Zachary Thomas Brooks and rachel Anne Taylor.

-Jason Thomas Hall and Terri Dianne Selman.

-Megan Desai North and Alexander Lee Gray.

-Kyle Pierce Brackett and Jeremy Ryan George.

-Kyle Stephen Greek and Ashlee Elizabeth Webster.

-Alexander Jimenez and Xochitl Hernandez Avalos.

-Khalid Ajalad and Pamela Villegas Valenzuela.

-Alexis Kristina Kantaris and Steven Ivan Joseph Vitug.

-Fernando Favio Flores Fiallos and Gloria Gisselle Cordova Rodriguez.

-Samuel L. Jackson and Josetta C. Burns.

-Chloe Grace McKinney and Christopher Tanner Porter.

-Christopher Melvin Tolbert and Christy Dinae Bush.

-Jacob Austin Jackson and Alyson Paige Long.

-Landon Thomas Gaskins and Audrey Grace Ballard.

-Connor Caldwell Johnston and Shaina Elizabeth Trumer.

-Ashley Ann Piper and Tommy Wayne Wallace, II.

-Heather Nicole Blanchard and Jason Gary Ray.

-Nicholas Gey and Devri Nicole Ramsey.

-Jonathan Duke Hornsby and Vivian Amanda Faye Mills.

-William Anthony Scharmann and Grace Elaine Knapp.

-Hunter Alexis McGarity and Jonathan Patrick Kresena.

-Brienne Elizabeth Spies and Desiree Bunn Spies.

-Samuel Eric Brancheau and Nicole Harper Phillips.

-Robert David Harper and Danna Kay Knutsen.

-Nicholas James Rubolino and Rachel Lynn Matthews.

-Mark Edward Vaz and Rachel Bradford Reed.

-Elbert Toussaunt Williams, Jr., and Mickesia Latrese Parker.

-Charles William Fikes, Jr., and Rhonda Leigh Crumpton.

-Shawn Dewayne Holbert, II, and Veronica Noel Richardson.

-Juan Camilo Cuellar and Brenna Lynn Avery.

