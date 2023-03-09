Municipal police reports for Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15 – 26 Published 4:08 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15 through Feb. 26.

Alabaster

Feb. 20

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial (other/unknown). Stolen was a yellow GMC Penske Rental Truck valued at $30,000.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Damaged was a blue Toyota Tacoma valued at $3,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, 500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $80.21.

-Information only – found property from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove. Recovered was firearms valued at $1.

Feb. 21

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger front quarter panel of a blue Toyota Highlander LE valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $65.83.

-Animal complaint from the 70 Block of 7th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.42.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).

Feb. 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and fraud – identity theft from the 1800 Block of Arrow Drive (bank/savings and loan and residence/home). Stolen was approximately $1,800 from accounts and identity – intangible valued at $1,800.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Industrial Road. Stolen was approximately $37,000 valued at $37,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was approximately 2.5 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $71.30.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Court NW. Recovered was a Red Rider pellet gun.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was 14 bottles of perfume valued at $834.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were two HP ink cartridges valued at $154.

-Contempt of court and capias warrant from Interstate 65 at Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Sex offender registration violation from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Sex offender living in prohibited location from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 23

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 280 at Doug Baker Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $74.95.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Industrial Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $998.

-Domestic violence – third degree/criminal mischief 3rd from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a grey Chevrolet Equinox valued at $1.

-Damage to property from Big Oak Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Thompson Road.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a black Nissan Maxima valued at $1,000.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Market Center Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 24

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; landscape and merchandise; bradbury valued at $989.88.

Feb. 25

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana 1.84 grams.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Berryhill Lane.

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 8th Avenue SW (other/unknown).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Grove Hill Drive (residence/home).

-Nuisance dog barking from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home).

-Animal complaint and property damage from the 1400 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a silver Ford F150 valued at $1.

Feb. 26

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (shopping mall). Stolen was a work cell phone valued at $200.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from U.S. Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Interstate 65 North at U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Broadmoore Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire – grant sport A/S 20 valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfield Drive.

-Property damage and attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Damaged were passenger side panels and tire valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

Helena

Feb. 20

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of River Crest Way.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Tocoa Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 400 Block of Tocoa Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Stonecreek Court.

Feb. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 3100 Block of Highway 93.

-Domestic incident from Roy Court.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Royal Gala Drive.

Feb. 22

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 1900 Block of highway 58.

-Damage to city property from Cunningham Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from Dearing Downs and Highway 52 East.

Feb. 23

-Suicide attempt from Brookbiew Lane.

-Harassment from 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic incident from Amy Lane.

-Harassing communications from Long Leaf Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 Block of Ashley Brook Way.

Feb. 24

-Harassing communications from Oak Leaf Circle.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Highway 17.

Feb. 25

-Robbery first degree from Highway 17.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Laurel Woods Trail.

Feb. 26

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – simple assault from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Montevallo

Dec. 1

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards from County Road 10 (residence/home). Stolen was water valued at $1,000.

Feb. 15

-Property damage from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a small paint chip valued at $100.

Feb. 17

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Selma Road (residence/home). Damaged was a plexiglass window valued at $150.

Feb. 18

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Feb. 19

-Information only from Shelby Street (highway/street).

Feb. 22

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from East Boundary Street (residence/home). Damaged was kitchen damage valued at $10,000.

Feb. 24

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged were 2010 Honda Accord tires slashed and a 2010 Honda Accord spray painted valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Feb. 26

-Information only from Highway 155 (highway/street).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Cambridge Park Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Cambridge Park Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Feb. 27

-Reckless endangerment from Freedom Parkway (residence/home). Recovered was a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with magazine and four Winchester .40 Smith & Wesson casing valued at $300.04.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2016 Toyota Camry windshield valued at $500.

-Public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2016 Toyota Camry windshield valued at $500.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Freedom Parkway (residence/home). Damaged were three 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude tires valued at $600.

Pelham

Feb. 20

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a post and mailbox valued at $160.

Feb. 22

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Thames Court (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $500.