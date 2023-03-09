Municipal police reports for Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15 – 26

Published 4:08 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15 through Feb. 26.

Alabaster

Feb. 20

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial (other/unknown). Stolen was a yellow GMC Penske Rental Truck valued at $30,000.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Damaged was a blue Toyota Tacoma valued at $3,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, 500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $80.21.

-Information only – found property from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove. Recovered was firearms valued at $1.

Feb. 21

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger front quarter panel of a blue Toyota Highlander LE valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $65.83.

-Animal complaint from the 70 Block of 7th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.42.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).

Feb. 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and fraud – identity theft from the 1800 Block of Arrow Drive (bank/savings and loan and residence/home). Stolen was approximately $1,800 from accounts and identity – intangible valued at $1,800.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Industrial Road. Stolen was approximately $37,000 valued at $37,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was approximately 2.5 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $71.30.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Court NW. Recovered was a Red Rider pellet gun.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was 14 bottles of perfume valued at $834.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were two HP ink cartridges valued at $154.

-Contempt of court and capias warrant from Interstate 65 at Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Sex offender registration violation from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Sex offender living in prohibited location from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 23

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 280 at Doug Baker Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $74.95.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Industrial Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $998.

-Domestic violence – third degree/criminal mischief 3rd from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a grey Chevrolet Equinox valued at $1.

-Damage to property from Big Oak Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Thompson Road.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a black Nissan Maxima valued at $1,000.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Market Center Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 24

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; landscape and merchandise; bradbury valued at $989.88.

Feb. 25

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana 1.84 grams.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Berryhill Lane.

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 8th Avenue SW (other/unknown).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Grove Hill Drive (residence/home).

-Nuisance dog barking from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home).

-Animal complaint and property damage from the 1400 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a silver Ford F150 valued at $1.

Feb. 26

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (shopping mall). Stolen was a work cell phone valued at $200.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from U.S. Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Interstate 65 North at U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Broadmoore Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire – grant sport A/S 20 valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfield Drive.

-Property damage and attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Damaged were passenger side panels and tire valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

Helena

Feb. 20

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of River Crest Way.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Tocoa Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 400 Block of Tocoa Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Stonecreek Court.

Feb. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 3100 Block of Highway 93.

-Domestic incident from Roy Court.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Royal Gala Drive.

Feb. 22

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 1900 Block of highway 58.

-Damage to city property from Cunningham Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from Dearing Downs and Highway 52 East.

Feb. 23

-Suicide attempt from Brookbiew Lane.

-Harassment from 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic incident from Amy Lane.

-Harassing communications from Long Leaf Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 Block of Ashley Brook Way.

Feb. 24

-Harassing communications from Oak Leaf Circle.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Highway 17.

Feb. 25

-Robbery first degree from Highway 17.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Laurel Woods Trail.

Feb. 26

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – simple assault from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Montevallo

Dec. 1

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards from County Road 10 (residence/home). Stolen was water valued at $1,000.

Feb. 15

-Property damage from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a small paint chip valued at $100.

Feb. 17

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Selma Road (residence/home). Damaged was a plexiglass window valued at $150.

Feb. 18

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Feb. 19

-Information only from Shelby Street (highway/street).

Feb. 22

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from East Boundary Street (residence/home). Damaged was kitchen damage valued at $10,000.

Feb. 24

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged were 2010 Honda Accord tires slashed and a 2010 Honda Accord spray painted valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Feb. 26

-Information only from Highway 155 (highway/street).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Cambridge Park Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Cambridge Park Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Feb. 27

-Reckless endangerment from Freedom Parkway (residence/home). Recovered was a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with magazine and four Winchester .40 Smith & Wesson casing valued at $300.04.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2016 Toyota Camry windshield valued at $500.

-Public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2016 Toyota Camry windshield valued at $500.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Freedom Parkway (residence/home). Damaged were three 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude tires valued at $600.

Pelham

Feb. 20

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a post and mailbox valued at $160.

Feb. 22

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Thames Court (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $500.

