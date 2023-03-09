Municipal police reports for Feb. 12 through Feb. 19 Published 3:53 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 12 through Feb. 19.

Alabaster

Feb. 13

-Juvenile contact from the 500 Block of Highway 31.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Golden Meadows Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was 10 rolls of wire valued at $1,624.10.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane. Stole were three roosters valued at $3,000. Damaged were three roosters valued at $3,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $688.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.

Feb. 14

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; white GMC Terrain valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from Reese Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,027.46.

-Theft of property 3rd degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $567.16.

Feb. 15

-Information only from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was negotiable instruments; check valued at $9,831.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway.

-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles; deluxe Chevrolet valued at $3,000.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place (residence/home).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place.

Feb. 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $449.54.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place (residence/home).

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place.

Feb. 17

-Information only from the 200 Block of Industrial Road. Recovered was brass knuckles.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (grocery/supermarket).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was money valued at $3,402.12.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were firearms valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cambridge Pointe Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Violation of a protection order from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.

Feb. 18

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street SW at Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint/dog at large from 12th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Abandoned vehicle from 1st Avenue West and Highway 17.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

-Information only and trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Place (residence/home).

Feb. 19

-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).

-Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children and public intoxication from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $50.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Interstate 65 at exit 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was merchandise valued at $200.

Helena

Feb. 12

-FTA/Attempting to elude police from Lakeland Trail.

-Lost property and Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Riverwoods Court.

Feb. 13

-Bail jumping second degree from Helena Road and Starky Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd – assault 3rd degree from Old Cahaba Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena High School.

Feb. 14

-Sexual misconduct from Madison Avenue.

-Obstructing government operations and domestic violence – third degree from Saddlewood Drive.

-Runaway juvenile from Piedmont Drive.

Feb. 15

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.

Feb. 17

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous information from Moss Bend Drive.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Harassing communications from Ashley Brook Lane.

-Domestic dispute from Highway 58.

Montevallo

Feb. 12

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Kings Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side rear bumper of a 2017 Sonata and a passenger side front door of a 2013 Lexus valued at $500.

Feb. 13

Found property from Montevallo (highway/street). Found was a 9mm pink handgun.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less and trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was Eco win valued at $10.

Feb. 15

-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from Evansville Circle (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side headlight and driver side fender valued at $1,500.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side headlight and drivers side fender valued at $1,500.

Feb. 16

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Moores Springs Road (residence/home).

Pelham

Feb. 13

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Counterfeited/forged was cash valued at $600. Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $600.

-Domestic violence from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $100.