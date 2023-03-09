Municipal police reports for Feb. 12 through Feb. 19
Published 3:53 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 12 through Feb. 19.
Alabaster
Feb. 13
-Juvenile contact from the 500 Block of Highway 31.
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Golden Meadows Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was 10 rolls of wire valued at $1,624.10.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane. Stole were three roosters valued at $3,000. Damaged were three roosters valued at $3,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $688.
-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.
Feb. 14
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; white GMC Terrain valued at $1.
-Animal complaint from Reese Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,027.46.
-Theft of property 3rd degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $567.16.
Feb. 15
-Information only from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was negotiable instruments; check valued at $9,831.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway.
-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles; deluxe Chevrolet valued at $3,000.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place (residence/home).
-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive.
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place.
Feb. 16
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $449.54.
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place (residence/home).
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place.
Feb. 17
-Information only from the 200 Block of Industrial Road. Recovered was brass knuckles.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (grocery/supermarket).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was money valued at $3,402.12.
-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were firearms valued at $1.
-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Cambridge Pointe Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Violation of a protection order from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.
Feb. 18
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street SW at Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint/dog at large from 12th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Abandoned vehicle from 1st Avenue West and Highway 17.
-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.
-Information only and trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Place (residence/home).
Feb. 19
-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).
-Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children and public intoxication from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $50.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Interstate 65 at exit 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was merchandise valued at $200.
Helena
Feb. 12
-FTA/Attempting to elude police from Lakeland Trail.
-Lost property and Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Riverwoods Court.
Feb. 13
-Bail jumping second degree from Helena Road and Starky Street.
-Domestic violence 3rd – assault 3rd degree from Old Cahaba Way.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena High School.
Feb. 14
-Sexual misconduct from Madison Avenue.
-Obstructing government operations and domestic violence – third degree from Saddlewood Drive.
-Runaway juvenile from Piedmont Drive.
Feb. 15
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.
Feb. 17
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.
-Miscellaneous information from Moss Bend Drive.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Harassing communications from Ashley Brook Lane.
-Domestic dispute from Highway 58.
Montevallo
Feb. 12
-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).
-Property damage from Kings Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side rear bumper of a 2017 Sonata and a passenger side front door of a 2013 Lexus valued at $500.
Feb. 13
Found property from Montevallo (highway/street). Found was a 9mm pink handgun.
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less and trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was Eco win valued at $10.
Feb. 15
-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).
-Property damage from Evansville Circle (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side headlight and driver side fender valued at $1,500.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side headlight and drivers side fender valued at $1,500.
Feb. 16
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Moores Springs Road (residence/home).
Pelham
Feb. 13
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Counterfeited/forged was cash valued at $600. Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $600.
-Domestic violence from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $100.