Sheriff’s reports for Feb. 10 through Feb. 16 Published 4:13 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 10-16, 2023:

Feb. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from the 70 block of Andrews Drive, Montevallo.

-Suicide attempt from Stonehaven Circle, Birmingham.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Chelsea High School. A Trinity Hemp apple fritter Indica THC pen was confiscated.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Miscellaneous goods valued at $109.23 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A Serta king mattress and box springs valued at $2,500 and miscellaneous old fishing gear were stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Property damage from Shelby County 32 at Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 2011 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

Feb. 11

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Predator generator, Ryobi Chop saw with stand and Skill saw were stolen.

-Theft second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 62, Harpersville. An American Heritage .22-caliber revolver was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Trespassing from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2022 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Caballo Circle, Chelsea. Five garden bushes sustained $500 in damages, and a privacy hedge sustained $1,500 in damages.

Feb. 12

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Arrowhead Lane, Indian Springs. A wooden fence was damaged.

-Property damage from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A 2007 Nissan Armada was damaged.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A loaded silver revolver firearm covered in dirt and rust was recovered.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault first degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 21000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A green leafy substance believed to be spice (approximately 4.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A 1991 Chevy C2500, 2000 Ford Ranger XL and a 2010 Chevy Impala LT were reported.

-DUI from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

Feb. 13

-Ignition interlock from Shelby County 85 at Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East and Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (1 gram) in a clear plastic bag was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana. A lamp valued at $15, seven glass figurines, an end table valued at $10, two walls and a door were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, DUI from the 11000 block of Alabama 25, Calera. Marijuana in a clear bag (13 grams), marijuana in a bag (18 grams) and a Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 11000 block of Alabama 25, Calera. Marijuana in a small clear bag (12 grams), rolling papers and a Taurus G2 Millenium 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover. A Taurus Millenium G2 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Strathaven Drive, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief from the 9000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 at Elvira Road, Helena. A 2018 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.

-Reckless driving from Alabama 25 and Fulton Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Pure Drive, Westover. A wooden mantle valued at $150, assorted marble wall material valued at $500, two attic stairs valued at $400 and two wooden doors valued at $240 were stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Nine items of merchandise valued at $53.23 were stolen.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Huntwood Road, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Sterrett.

Feb. 14

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East and Corporate Parkway, Hoover. A small baggie containing a green leafy substance (4.5 grams) and a small glass pipe with drug residue were confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Washington Street, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Glock 19 9-millimeter handgun was confiscated, and a silver 9-millimeter spent shell casing was recovered.

-Incident from the 90 block of Lela Bell Lane, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shepherd’s CV, Calera.

-Property damage from the 31800 block of Alabama 25 at Gaston Steam Plant, Wilsonville. A security gate ID card reader and security camera were damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 90 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville. A Bank of America card was forged/counterfeited.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, theft of property fourth degree from the 6000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Two Social Security cards were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Chelsea Middle School. A Chromebook valued at $200 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 313, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 60 block of Hiawatha Road, Calera.

Feb. 15

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of Crossbrook Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Old Highway 280 and Ruff Drive. A 2007 Lexus IS250 was damaged.

-SORNA violation-failure to register quarterly from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham.

-Unlawful use of a debit or credit card from the 200 block of Shelby County 437, Chelsea. A total of $50 was stolen via the fraudulent transaction.

-Burglary from the 25200 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. The lower half of a window was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Fawn Meadows Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Ozley Road and U.S. 31 North, Alabaster. Suspected marijuana (7.5 grams) and rolling papers were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Ledge Circle, Birmingham. A pill bottle containing marijuana (approximately 3 grams) and a metal socket with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

Feb. 16

-Incident from the 90 block of Lela Bell Lane, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 55000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 21000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana at Circle K. A Chime prepaid debit card was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two metallic colored pocket knives were confiscated.

-Incident from the wooded area between Hawthorn Street and Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Cahaba Oak Trail, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 60 block of Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A gas stove valued at $300 and a wooden kitchen table valued at $100 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of 12th Street Southwest, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-DUI from Cahaba Valley Road at Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.